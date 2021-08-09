Annual notice on responsible employees All employees that are not confidential, are required to report to Title IX if they learn about sexual violence or sexual harassment which involves a student.

UC provides temporary solution to Anthem-Dignity contract termination as negotiations continue UC announced on Aug. 2, 2021, that members of the Anthem PPO plans, CORE, UC Care and UC Health Savings Plan, as well as Anthem Medicare plans (UC Medicare PPO w/ and without Rx), may continue to use services provided by Dignity Health providers at in-network coverage levels as Dignity and Anthem continue to pursue contract agreement.

Announcing new subsidized back-up care program for employees and students The need for back-up care — both child care and elder care — is critical for our employees and students. In 2020, the campus Family Services Workgroup surveyed employees and students, and back-up care was identified as an urgent need.

COVID-19 information forum set for Aug. 13 The next UC Santa Cruz COVID-19 Information Forum is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 13 from 9:30 a.m. — 11 a.m.

New guidance for wearing face coverings on campus To advance the health and wellness of our campus community, we are now requiring that individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear face coverings when they are in indoor settings at campus locations.

Reducing campus electrical load California’s electrical grid may reach its capacity this afternoon (July 30, from 3–9 p.m.).

McLaughlin Dr. Road Closure & Transit Impacts Construction crews are nearing completion on McLaughlin Drive resurfacing between the McLaughlin Drive / Heller Drive intersection to the bridge east of Science Hill, with an expected completion date of Friday, August 6th.

COVID-19 Vaccination Policy exception process The UC Office of the President released the final COVID-19 vaccination policy.

On-campus housing for sophomores, vaccination policy finalized, standing with DACA and UnDACAmented students and families This fall, we will have a mix of in-person and remote students, so programs needed to make difficult choices about how best to offer their courses to ensure access in different modes.

FAQs posted about Anthem-Dignity Health contract termination We write as a follow up to the July 20, 2021 message from CP/EVC Lori Kletzer and VC Sarah Latham, regarding the Anthem-Dignity Health contract termination effective July 15, 2021.

Jeff Shilling accepts new role with Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health I write to share the bittersweet news that Jeff Shilling, associate vice chancellor for development, has accepted an offer from the Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health to serve as the senior vice president for individual giving.

Major Revisions to the Policy on IT Recovery The University of California Office of the President has issued major revisions to the IS-12 IT Recovery following a system-wide review.

Revised mask recommendations from Santa Cruz County Santa Cruz County has joined other Bay Area counties in adjusting the guidance for wearing face coverings indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

UC PPO plans impacted by Anthem Blue Cross-Dignity Health contract termination Inbox UC Santa Cruz learned on Friday that the contract between Anthem Blue Cross, the insurance carrier of UC's commercial PPO plans (non-Medicare plans), and Dignity Health, a health care provider which includes Dominican Hospital-Santa Cruz, ended, effective July 15.

Systemwide COVID-19 Vaccination Policy This new policy is intended to support the health and well-being of our university community including students, trainees, faculty, staff and all others who work, live or learn in any of our locations or participate in person in our programs.

Judith Estrada named interim Chief Diversity Officer We are pleased to announce that Dr. Judith Estrada has agreed to serve as our interim Chief Diversity Officer while also taking on a new role as Executive Director of our Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Clarification on COVID-19 protocol changes for campus employees, spaces and program In response to our campus operational update last week, we have received questions about the actions units can take regarding face covering requirements and vaccine verification. We are utilizing a consistent approach across campus, and units, unless required to do so because of state, county or other guidelines impacting their particular operation, should not add or implement department specific rules or protocols. As campus-wide protocols change, we will update you.

Vice Chancellor for Research Scott Brandt returning to the faculty We write to share news that Vice Chancellor for Research Scott Brandt has announced he will return to the faculty, effective July 16.

COVID-19 protocol changes for campus employees, spaces and program As state and other agency COVID-19 restrictions have evolved, we have adjusted several campus protocols.

News about Professor of History Maya Peterson We write today with heartbreaking news. Maya K. Peterson, associate professor of history known by so many in our campus community, died in childbirth on June 16.

President Drake announces Juneteenth a new UC holiday Yesterday President Biden declared a federal holiday for Juneteenth, the day that celebrates and commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. This is an historic moment for our nation — 156 years in the making.

Office of Research appoints new director of Research Development It is my pleasure to let you know that we have completed our recent recruitment for the Director of Research Development (RD) and Dr. Heather Bell has accepted the position. Heather has been filling the role of Interim Director since February 2021 and has made significant contributions to both the strength of the RD team and its service to the campus community.

Office of the President finalizing COVID-19 vaccine policy The University of California Office of the President has notified campus leaders that it is finalizing a policy to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all faculty, staff, academic appointees, and students accessing facilities at any UC campus this fall.

Updated operational considerations for post-June 15 operations On June 15 use of the color tiered system that has framed our state’s COVID-19 response and recovery will cease. Guidelines will move away from industry-based requirements to a general set of protocols.

Peter F. Biehl Named Vice Provost and Dean of Graduate Studies I am pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Peter F. Biehl as vice provost and dean of the Division of Graduate Studies. Biehl will take up the post on July 1.

Perseverance and the pursuit of excellence Today marks the final day of the spring quarter, and in the coming days and weeks, our faculty, staff and students will begin a well-deserved slide into summer, hopefully having an opportunity to recharge after an academic year like none other.

First days of instruction, fall '21 With the recent University of California announcement of the proposed vaccine mandate for students, staff, faculty and academic appointees, the widespread availability of vaccines, and steadily improving local conditions, we have made the decision to begin in-person instruction at the start of the fall quarter.

Adrian Brasoveanu appointed associate campus provost In this half-time role, Adrian will work with campus leadership on critical projects including institutional research and assessment, interdisciplinary research initiatives, space and resource management, strategic enrollment planning, and other campus initiatives.

Campus update: Ready, set, commencement This entire academic year has been a unique experience. I am both grateful for and proud of the resilience and strength our community has displayed over the past year.

FREE, confidential records pick-up & shred service One Day Only--Friday, July 9, 2021 The Records and Information Management (RIM) office invites your department/unit to participate in Disposition Day on July 9, 2021.

Revised approval process for essential research travel We write today to provide an update on research-related travel. We understand that some graduate students and employees of UC Santa Cruz may need to travel to enable critical research activities.

Draft Presidential Campus Safety Plan open for public comment Attached for your review and comment is a draft Presidential Campus Safety Plan that is intended to lay a foundation for transforming UC’s culture, policies, and practices to achieve a vision of safety in which all members of the community feel equally welcomed, respected, and protected from harm.

Policy-covered employee salary increase for 2021-22; questions and criteria All eligible policy-covered staff will be receiving a 3% across the board, general salary increase in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Instances of hate speech and expression in student spaces All members of our community have a responsibility to uphold our Principles of Community whenever they engage in speech and expression.

Campuswide moment of silence at 10 a.m. to honor the life of George Floyd Our thoughts today are with every person impacted by abuses of power, police violence and anti-Black racism.

Volunteers needed for 2021 Slug Crossing We’re in need of volunteers to help make sure everything runs smoothly before, during, and after our first ever Slug Crossing.

Nominations for UC Santa Cruz's Outstanding Staff Award Please help us honor UC Santa Cruz's outstanding staff and make your nomination for the Outstanding Staff Award today.

New opportunity for professional development The SAB is proud to be rolling out a new opportunity to help our staff participate in professional development.

Navigating the post-June 15 employee repopulation to on-site work and additional guidance on telecommuting The pandemic has provided us an opportunity to implement flexible arrangements when they are productive and can meet the mission of the campus.

Kicking off search for Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs and Success We are pleased to announce the kickoff of the leadership recruitment for the Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs and Success.

Celine Parreñas Shimizu named Dean of the Arts We are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Celine Parreñas Shimizu as dean of our Arts Division.

Campuswide listening session about on-campus child care The Student Housing West project, approved in March by the UC Board of Regents, includes a child care center in which we intend to offer expanded child care services to meet the growing and evolving needs of our community of student and employee parents.

CDC mask guidance and applicability to campus This week, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released updated guidance on face coverings.

Policy-covered employees and staff, and academic employees to receive salary increase for 2021-22 We are pleased to share that University of California President Michael Drake alerted all campuses earlier today that the Office of the President has decided to proceed with a salary increase of 3 percent for all policy-covered staff and academic employees for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Libraries reopening, county COVID restrictions easing, your Lucky Daye To keep us headed in the right direction, please keep wearing face coverings in public when you’re in close proximity to strangers, practice physical distancing, and strongly consider getting vaccinated. Making progress on the road to recovery requires a community effort.

Campus announces 2021 Accessibility Champions The Accessibility Champions award program was launched in 2021 to acknowledge faculty who go the extra mile to create inclusive and welcoming learning environments.

Complete the Annual Transportation Survey Today Whether you plan to return to campus in the near future or you're continuing to work or learn remotely, TAPS needs your help.

The SAB Election Results are in Thank you to everyone who participated in last month’s general membership elections for the Staff Advisory Board, whether by running for a seat or voting in the election. We’re pleased to announce the results of the voting.

The University Library has set July 1, 2021 for building reopening and the resumption of on-site services and collections access The McHenry Library and Science & Engineering Library buildings will reopen for print collections access and on-site services beginning July 1, 2021 as part of the campus reopening.

Extension of Review Period for UC Revisions to the University Police Policies and Administrative Procedures (Gold Book) The Office of the President has extended the comment period for the proposed changes to the University-wide Police Policies and Administrative Procedures, which are applicable to UC Peace Officers.

Interim Conflict of Interest Related to Consensual Relationships In October of last year, the Office of Equity and Equal Protection issued a new policy on conflicts of interest related to consensual relationships under a 6-month interim status.

Planning for fall, UC vaccination policy coming, changes to national mask guidance Planning for the fall quarter remains in full swing, as we look to balance the desires of so many to return to campus to both learn and work and the need to keep our campus community healthy amid a continuing pandemic.

Systemwide Review of Presidential Policy - Fee Policy for Graduate Student In Absentia Registration The University of California Office of the President invites comments on a proposed Presidential Policy - Fee Policy for Graduate Student In Absentia Registration.

Office of the President details COVID-19 vaccine policy The University of California Office of the President is proposing a policy that would make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all faculty, staff, academic appointees, and students accessing facilities at any UC campus beginning in fall quarter 2021.

Update on Native American Cultural Affiliation and Repatriation Interim Policy I write to raise awareness of new policy requirements, affirm the campus’s commitment to the guiding principles and procedures, provide mechanisms to report if you believe you or others may hold Native American or Native Hawaiian human remains or cultural items, and enlist your assistance ensuring the campus fully complies with this important human rights policy.

2021 Campus Elections Announcement The sample ballot for the Spring 2021 Campus Elections is now available for your review.

Forthcoming UC Santa Cruz COVID-19 follow-up survey We write seeking your participation in an upcoming COVID-19 follow-up survey that is being administered by UC San Diego.

New interim Interior Artwork Installations policy To support the existing processes surrounding the installation of artworks in common areas, the Interior Artwork Installations policy will be implemented on an interim basis.

Loosening of COVID-19 testing requirements We are now requiring only one test a week instead of two for students living, working or taking classes on campus.

Ramping up operations in spring and summer The update below provides guidance on the continued ramp-up of campus operations through summer as we head to fall quarter.

Campus update: COVID testing changes; expanded vaccine eligibility; celebrating commencement with a special Slug crossing We hope these updates are helpful and allow you to stay on top of what is happening as we move through the rest of this academic year and start eyeing the fall quarter.

Update on Commencement Planning As more and more Californians receive the COVID-19 vaccination and the state eases restrictions around in-person activities, our campus has been exploring additional opportunities to celebrate our graduates.

Statement on the tragic death of Daunte Wright We must continue to confront deeply embedded racism and how it continues to manifest itself in our systems and structures including policing policies and practices.

New Emergency Paid Sick Leave (EPSL21) for COVID-19 relief available to all employees in 2021 This communication is to inform you of a recent update on the University of California’s (University) COVID-19 Related Leaves for policy-covered and represented academic and staff employees.

May 6th Spring Forum with Chancellor Larive The Staff Advisory Board seeks to continue supporting staff by amplifying your voices to campus leadership. We will be partnering with the Chancellor's office to facilitate a venue for you to make your voices heard.

COVID mitigation strategies and COVID vaccine FAQs Guidance and requirements regarding continued compliance efforts surrounding COVID-19 mitigation through spring quarter 2021.

Town hall on how to protect your information following UC data breach UCSC Information Security will hold a town hall following the data breach that is affecting the UC community.

Deer fawning season alert Please be aware that spring is the prime birthing season for a wide variety of campus wildlife, including deer.

Voting now open for Staff Advisory Board positions It is time to choose your new Staff Advisory Board members! Members serve a three-year term and may run for re-election. This year we have four openings and seven candidates.

Supporting students with the latest Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA), signed into law in late December, provided our campus with $28.8 million on March 17 to mitigate the financial impact of the pandemic on the university and its students.

Campus follow-up on Accellion cyber attack UC Office of the President sent an email today (April 2) with information about a cyber security incident and the steps to take to monitor your personal information. Please read it carefully for more information and resources.

Planning for fall and staying connected through the spring With spring in full bloom, I write with updates on what to expect this quarter for instruction and in campus housing, to make sure you're all aware of our still evolving plans for fall, and to highlight some of the creative ways that Banana Slugs are staying connected while we are still spread geographically far and wide.

Registration open for 2021 Summer Edge Registration opens today for newly admitted students to start their UC Santa Cruz experience this summer.

Community alert - post-incident advisory At 2:41 p.m. Tuesday, the UC Santa Cruz Police Department received a request for assistance from the City of Santa Cruz Police Department to block traffic to support its response to a person armed with a firearm in the area of Laurel Drive and California Street in their jurisdiction.

Spring quarter transportation options Spring has sprung, Slugs, and TAPS is here to help you get where you need to go this quarter.

Opening up offices and lab/studio spaces for research purposes Effective immediately, we are shifting from a by-approval-only process for the use of offices and labs/studios for research purposes to an open-by-default model for research purposes, with guidelines for how to continue to prioritize health and well-being in these spaces.

Forthcoming survey on UC Santa Cruz public safety and policing Later this week we will send a survey to all in our campus community to gather perspectives about campus safety and the role of campus police.

Finalists for Dean of Graduate Studies making virtual campus visits Starting Thursday, April 1, five finalists for the position of Vice Provost and Dean of Graduate Studies will be visiting our campus virtually.

Update on fall quarter instructional planning We write today to provide an update on our instructional planning for the fall 2021 quarter.

Updated proposal deadline policy Based on these experiences and in order to ensure a manageable workload for our staff, superior quality of service for our faculty and researchers, and a streamlined process, I am shortening and firming up the deadlines and instituting a simple online approval process for exceptions, which will only be allowed in limited circumstances.

Student Health Services Closed Dates during Spring Break 2021 Student Health Services—Student Health Center (SHC), Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), Student Health Outreach & Promotion (SHOP) and Campus Advocacy Resources & Education (CARE) will be closed for mandatory staff trainings on the following dates/times during Spring Break week.

Regents approve more housing for our students, child care for employees The UC Board of Regents voted earlier today in support of a vitally important on-campus student-housing and child-care project.

Statement against Anti-Asian racism and violence This tragedy highlights an escalating pattern of anti-Asian hate crimes that we have seen in our region and country over the past year.

Kaiser Permanente offering free COVID vaccine to members and non-members in qualifying tiers Kaiser Permanente is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to members and non-members, as long as they are in qualifying tiers, which includes those working in education.

UC reaches open access agreement with Elsevier After more than two years of negotiations, this morning the University of California announced a transformative open access agreement with Elsevier, the world’s largest academic publisher.

Staff Advisory Board Nomination period is now open Are you interested in serving our campus and giving back to your fellow staff members? Consider joining the Staff Advisory Board!

Good luck on finals and stay connected through Spring Break As we near the end of the winter quarter, I am reaching out to wish you all the best with final exams, and to remind you that the Division of Student Affairs and Success (DSAS) continues to provide support throughout your college journey, whether it be in person or remotely.

UC systemwide review of revisions to the University Police Policies and Administrative Procedures (Gold Book) The University of California Office of the President invites comments on proposed changes to the Universitywide Police Policies and Administrative Procedures, which are applicable to UC Peace Officers.

Systemwide review of revised policy on the classification of gifts and sponsored awards The University of California Office of the President invites comments on a proposed Presidential Policy on Classification of Gifts and Sponsored Awards.

COVID-19 campus update as Santa Cruz county moves to red tier and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) update guidance for fully vaccinated individuals I write to provide several updates on campus planning and changes that are unfolding in the COVID-19 pandemic landscape.

One year since our world changed We would like to mark this anniversary with that gratitude and with hope for a future that looks very different from our past

Community Alert - Seeking assistance with burglaries, thefts The UC Santa Cruz Police Department is seeking the community’s help in investigating a series of crimes that began March 4, 2021.

Update on COVID-19 vaccination distribution The COVID-19 vaccination distribution model continues to shift throughout the state as Blue Shield implements the new statewide framework

Second systemwide review of revised policy on UC Native American Cultural Affiliation and Repatriation The University of California Office of the President invites comments on a proposed Presidential Policy on Native American Cultural Affiliation and Repatriation.

Encouraging Students to Share their Experiences through SETS The Committee on Teaching (COT) has teamed up with representatives from the Student Union, Online Education, and CITL to encourage students to share their experience in the classroom by filling out the Student Experience of Teaching Surveys (SETS) at the end of each quarter.

Announcing New Undocumented Student Support Initiative I am pleased to announce the launch of a new initiative, an 18-month campus program to enhance structural supports for undocumented students to thrive on campus and beyond, and to strengthen relationships between undocumented students, staff, and faculty at UC Santa Cruz.

More housing for our students, child-care for employees Later this month, I will seek reapproval from the Board of Regents for a vitally important campus housing and child-care project. Student Housing West, with more than 3,000 beds, a new complex for students with families, and a child-care facility that will be open to all employees, is the largest stand-alone housing project our campus has ever proposed, and would provide more desperately needed on-campus housing for our students.

Dean of Arts position finalists visiting our campus virtually I am happy to announce that starting Monday, March 8, five finalists for the Dean of Arts position will be virtually visiting our campus.

Update on campuswide anti-racist efforts and recent reports of racist acts on campus Over the past few weeks, there have been reported incidents of racist and harmful behavior, particularly the continued defacing of Black Lives Matter posters in Sinsheimer Labs and instances of racist “Zoom bombing” in remote classes and community events.

Detailed update on fall planning We write to follow up last week’s message with more details on our planning process for fall quarter instruction.

Preliminary update on fall planning Last month the Office of the President shared a message that all UC campuses planned to return to primarily in-person instruction in the fall and that early decision-making has given us a long planning runway to prepare and incorporate feedback.

COVID-19 information forum planned for Feb. 12 UC Santa Cruz will hold its next COVID-19 information forum from 9:30–11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 12.

Sad news regarding former Chancellor Robert Stevens It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of former UC Santa Cruz Chancellor Robert B. Stevens, a British born legal scholar who led our campus in the difficult days after 1989’s Loma Prieta earthquake. He died at his home in Oxford, England, on Jan. 30, at the age of 87.

Pruebas de COVID-19 para toda la facultad y el personal El programa de pruebas de COVID-19 en el campus amplió su capacidad a fin de continuar ofreciendo pruebas de COVID-19 a los empleados (personal y facultad), así Uds. trabajen dentro o fuera del campus principal o en sitios auxiliares.

COVID-19 testing for all faculty and staff The campus COVID-19 testing program has expanded its capacity so that we can continue to offer COVID-19 tests to employees (staff and faculty), whether you work on or off the main campus or at ancillary locations.

Update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution Last week, I shared an update on the COVID-19 vaccine that included information on the updated Interim COVID-19 vaccination policy for employees. As the UC system continues its vaccine roll-out and the state adapts its distribution approach, I provide the following updated information. Additional information is available on the Student Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine webpage.

California lifts Limited Stay at Home Order; Santa Cruz County remains in purple tier The Limited Stay-at-Home Order announced in December has been lifted. The California Department of Public Health lifted the order Monday, stating that counties will now return to the guidelines and restrictions outlined in the color-coded tier system of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Upcoming storm, Santa Cruz County evacuations, and support services A powerful winter storm is expected to hit Santa Cruz County on Tuesday and extend into Thursday, with up to eight inches of rain forecast in some parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains. For that reason, Santa Cruz County and Cal Fire have issued an evacuation order for some local areas due to the risk of flooding and debris flows.

Pathways To Retirement Program Launched I’m pleased to announce the launch of the Pathways to Retirement program for Senate faculty.

UCSC Zoom Live Transcription We are excited to share that the option for live transcription is now available through your UCSC Zoom account. The Zoom host can decide to enable this feature for each Zoom session.

Updated COVID-19 vaccine policy for personnel and certain trainees In follow up to last week’s update, we write to share that the University of California Office of the President (UCOP) has released an UPDATED interim COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Support resources during fires, power outages Many of us have been anxious today as Cal Fire battles several wildfires in our region. The devastation caused by last summer’s fires remains on our minds. Though the campus is not threatened, we are continuing to monitor the situation and will share more information with our campus community as appropriate.

High-wind advisory The National Weather Service has issued a High-Wind Warning for the Santa Cruz area until 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The wind advisory is expected to result in the potential for winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40-50 mph

COVID-19 campus case rates and vaccination planning This message includes some key updates about our current case rate and operating status, our asymptomatic testing program, and our vaccine rollout.

Planning for fall quarter Earlier today, University of California President Michael Drake announced that all 10 campuses are planning for a return to primarily in-person instruction for fall 2021. This information will be helpful to us all as we begin planning for the coming academic year.

Campus LRDP: A blueprint for our future Our campus sustains a clear vision for its future, and a vital part of that roadmap is our draft 2021 UC Santa Cruz Long Range Development Plan, released earlier today.