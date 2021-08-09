2021 Administrative Message
Annual notice on responsible employees
All employees that are not confidential, are required to report to Title IX if they learn about sexual violence or sexual harassment which involves a student.
- August 05, 2021
UC provides temporary solution to Anthem-Dignity contract termination as negotiations continue
UC announced on Aug. 2, 2021, that members of the Anthem PPO plans, CORE, UC Care and UC Health Savings Plan, as well as Anthem Medicare plans (UC Medicare PPO w/ and without Rx), may continue to use services provided by Dignity Health providers at in-network coverage levels as Dignity and Anthem continue to pursue contract agreement.
- August 05, 2021
Announcing new subsidized back-up care program for employees and students
The need for back-up care — both child care and elder care — is critical for our employees and students. In 2020, the campus Family Services Workgroup surveyed employees and students, and back-up care was identified as an urgent need.
- August 03, 2021
COVID-19 information forum set for Aug. 13
The next UC Santa Cruz COVID-19 Information Forum is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 13 from 9:30 a.m. — 11 a.m.
- August 02, 2021
New guidance for wearing face coverings on campus
To advance the health and wellness of our campus community, we are now requiring that individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear face coverings when they are in indoor settings at campus locations.
- July 30, 2021
Reducing campus electrical load
California’s electrical grid may reach its capacity this afternoon (July 30, from 3–9 p.m.).
- July 28, 2021
McLaughlin Dr. Road Closure & Transit Impacts
Construction crews are nearing completion on McLaughlin Drive resurfacing between the McLaughlin Drive / Heller Drive intersection to the bridge east of Science Hill, with an expected completion date of Friday, August 6th.
- July 23, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccination Policy exception process
The UC Office of the President released the final COVID-19 vaccination policy.
- July 22, 2021
On-campus housing for sophomores, vaccination policy finalized, standing with DACA and UnDACAmented students and families
This fall, we will have a mix of in-person and remote students, so programs needed to make difficult choices about how best to offer their courses to ensure access in different modes.
- July 22, 2021
FAQs posted about Anthem-Dignity Health contract termination
We write as a follow up to the July 20, 2021 message from CP/EVC Lori Kletzer and VC Sarah Latham, regarding the Anthem-Dignity Health contract termination effective July 15, 2021.
- July 22, 2021
Jeff Shilling accepts new role with Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health
I write to share the bittersweet news that Jeff Shilling, associate vice chancellor for development, has accepted an offer from the Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health to serve as the senior vice president for individual giving.
- July 21, 2021
Major Revisions to the Policy on IT Recovery
The University of California Office of the President has issued major revisions to the IS-12 IT Recovery following a system-wide review.
- July 21, 2021
Revised mask recommendations from Santa Cruz County
Santa Cruz County has joined other Bay Area counties in adjusting the guidance for wearing face coverings indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
- July 20, 2021
UC PPO plans impacted by Anthem Blue Cross-Dignity Health contract termination Inbox
UC Santa Cruz learned on Friday that the contract between Anthem Blue Cross, the insurance carrier of UC's commercial PPO plans (non-Medicare plans), and Dignity Health, a health care provider which includes Dominican Hospital-Santa Cruz, ended, effective July 15.
- July 16, 2021
Systemwide COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
This new policy is intended to support the health and well-being of our university community including students, trainees, faculty, staff and all others who work, live or learn in any of our locations or participate in person in our programs.
- July 14, 2021
Judith Estrada named interim Chief Diversity Officer
We are pleased to announce that Dr. Judith Estrada has agreed to serve as our interim Chief Diversity Officer while also taking on a new role as Executive Director of our Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
- July 02, 2021
Clarification on COVID-19 protocol changes for campus employees, spaces and program
In response to our campus operational update last week, we have received questions about the actions units can take regarding face covering requirements and vaccine verification. We are utilizing a consistent approach across campus, and units, unless required to do so because of state, county or other guidelines impacting their particular operation, should not add or implement department specific rules or protocols. As campus-wide protocols change, we will update you.
- June 30, 2021
Vice Chancellor for Research Scott Brandt returning to the faculty
We write to share news that Vice Chancellor for Research Scott Brandt has announced he will return to the faculty, effective July 16.
- June 25, 2021
COVID-19 protocol changes for campus employees, spaces and program
As state and other agency COVID-19 restrictions have evolved, we have adjusted several campus protocols.
- June 24, 2021
News about Professor of History Maya Peterson
We write today with heartbreaking news. Maya K. Peterson, associate professor of history known by so many in our campus community, died in childbirth on June 16.
- June 18, 2021
President Drake announces Juneteenth a new UC holiday
Yesterday President Biden declared a federal holiday for Juneteenth, the day that celebrates and commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. This is an historic moment for our nation — 156 years in the making.
- June 15, 2021
Office of Research appoints new director of Research Development
It is my pleasure to let you know that we have completed our recent recruitment for the Director of Research Development (RD) and Dr. Heather Bell has accepted the position. Heather has been filling the role of Interim Director since February 2021 and has made significant contributions to both the strength of the RD team and its service to the campus community.
- June 11, 2021
Office of the President finalizing COVID-19 vaccine policy
The University of California Office of the President has notified campus leaders that it is finalizing a policy to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all faculty, staff, academic appointees, and students accessing facilities at any UC campus this fall.
- June 11, 2021
Updated operational considerations for post-June 15 operations
On June 15 use of the color tiered system that has framed our state’s COVID-19 response and recovery will cease. Guidelines will move away from industry-based requirements to a general set of protocols.
- June 10, 2021
Peter F. Biehl Named Vice Provost and Dean of Graduate Studies
I am pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Peter F. Biehl as vice provost and dean of the Division of Graduate Studies. Biehl will take up the post on July 1.
- June 10, 2021
Perseverance and the pursuit of excellence
Today marks the final day of the spring quarter, and in the coming days and weeks, our faculty, staff and students will begin a well-deserved slide into summer, hopefully having an opportunity to recharge after an academic year like none other.
- June 09, 2021
First days of instruction, fall '21
With the recent University of California announcement of the proposed vaccine mandate for students, staff, faculty and academic appointees, the widespread availability of vaccines, and steadily improving local conditions, we have made the decision to begin in-person instruction at the start of the fall quarter.
- June 08, 2021
Adrian Brasoveanu appointed associate campus provost
In this half-time role, Adrian will work with campus leadership on critical projects including institutional research and assessment, interdisciplinary research initiatives, space and resource management, strategic enrollment planning, and other campus initiatives.
- June 04, 2021
Campus update: Ready, set, commencement
This entire academic year has been a unique experience. I am both grateful for and proud of the resilience and strength our community has displayed over the past year.
- June 02, 2021
FREE, confidential records pick-up & shred service One Day Only--Friday, July 9, 2021
The Records and Information Management (RIM) office invites your department/unit to participate in Disposition Day on July 9, 2021.
- June 02, 2021
Revised approval process for essential research travel
We write today to provide an update on research-related travel. We understand that some graduate students and employees of UC Santa Cruz may need to travel to enable critical research activities.
- June 01, 2021
Draft Presidential Campus Safety Plan open for public comment
Attached for your review and comment is a draft Presidential Campus Safety Plan that is intended to lay a foundation for transforming UC’s culture, policies, and practices to achieve a vision of safety in which all members of the community feel equally welcomed, respected, and protected from harm.
- May 28, 2021
Policy-covered employee salary increase for 2021-22; questions and criteria
All eligible policy-covered staff will be receiving a 3% across the board, general salary increase in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
- May 27, 2021
Instances of hate speech and expression in student spaces
All members of our community have a responsibility to uphold our Principles of Community whenever they engage in speech and expression.
- May 25, 2021
Campuswide moment of silence at 10 a.m. to honor the life of George Floyd
Our thoughts today are with every person impacted by abuses of power, police violence and anti-Black racism.
- May 24, 2021
Volunteers needed for 2021 Slug Crossing
We’re in need of volunteers to help make sure everything runs smoothly before, during, and after our first ever Slug Crossing.
- May 24, 2021
Nominations for UC Santa Cruz's Outstanding Staff Award
Please help us honor UC Santa Cruz's outstanding staff and make your nomination for the Outstanding Staff Award today.
- May 24, 2021
New opportunity for professional development
The SAB is proud to be rolling out a new opportunity to help our staff participate in professional development.
- May 24, 2021
Navigating the post-June 15 employee repopulation to on-site work and additional guidance on telecommuting
The pandemic has provided us an opportunity to implement flexible arrangements when they are productive and can meet the mission of the campus.
- May 20, 2021
Kicking off search for Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs and Success
We are pleased to announce the kickoff of the leadership recruitment for the Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs and Success.
- May 19, 2021
Celine Parreñas Shimizu named Dean of the Arts
We are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Celine Parreñas Shimizu as dean of our Arts Division.
- May 18, 2021
Campuswide listening session about on-campus child care
The Student Housing West project, approved in March by the UC Board of Regents, includes a child care center in which we intend to offer expanded child care services to meet the growing and evolving needs of our community of student and employee parents.
- May 14, 2021
CDC mask guidance and applicability to campus
This week, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released updated guidance on face coverings.
- May 14, 2021
Policy-covered employees and staff, and academic employees to receive salary increase for 2021-22
We are pleased to share that University of California President Michael Drake alerted all campuses earlier today that the Office of the President has decided to proceed with a salary increase of 3 percent for all policy-covered staff and academic employees for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
- May 13, 2021
Libraries reopening, county COVID restrictions easing, your Lucky Daye
To keep us headed in the right direction, please keep wearing face coverings in public when you’re in close proximity to strangers, practice physical distancing, and strongly consider getting vaccinated. Making progress on the road to recovery requires a community effort.
- May 12, 2021
Campus announces 2021 Accessibility Champions
The Accessibility Champions award program was launched in 2021 to acknowledge faculty who go the extra mile to create inclusive and welcoming learning environments.
- May 10, 2021
Complete the Annual Transportation Survey Today
Whether you plan to return to campus in the near future or you're continuing to work or learn remotely, TAPS needs your help.
- May 10, 2021
The SAB Election Results are in
Thank you to everyone who participated in last month’s general membership elections for the Staff Advisory Board, whether by running for a seat or voting in the election. We’re pleased to announce the results of the voting.
- May 07, 2021
The University Library has set July 1, 2021 for building reopening and the resumption of on-site services and collections access
The McHenry Library and Science & Engineering Library buildings will reopen for print collections access and on-site services beginning July 1, 2021 as part of the campus reopening.
- May 06, 2021
Extension of Review Period for UC Revisions to the University Police Policies and Administrative Procedures (Gold Book)
The Office of the President has extended the comment period for the proposed changes to the University-wide Police Policies and Administrative Procedures, which are applicable to UC Peace Officers.
- May 03, 2021
Interim Conflict of Interest Related to Consensual Relationships
In October of last year, the Office of Equity and Equal Protection issued a new policy on conflicts of interest related to consensual relationships under a 6-month interim status.
- April 29, 2021
Planning for fall, UC vaccination policy coming, changes to national mask guidance
Planning for the fall quarter remains in full swing, as we look to balance the desires of so many to return to campus to both learn and work and the need to keep our campus community healthy amid a continuing pandemic.
- April 27, 2021
Systemwide Review of Presidential Policy - Fee Policy for Graduate Student In Absentia Registration
The University of California Office of the President invites comments on a proposed Presidential Policy - Fee Policy for Graduate Student In Absentia Registration.
- April 22, 2021
Office of the President details COVID-19 vaccine policy
The University of California Office of the President is proposing a policy that would make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all faculty, staff, academic appointees, and students accessing facilities at any UC campus beginning in fall quarter 2021.
- April 19, 2021
Update on Native American Cultural Affiliation and Repatriation Interim Policy
I write to raise awareness of new policy requirements, affirm the campus’s commitment to the guiding principles and procedures, provide mechanisms to report if you believe you or others may hold Native American or Native Hawaiian human remains or cultural items, and enlist your assistance ensuring the campus fully complies with this important human rights policy.
- April 19, 2021
2021 Campus Elections Announcement
The sample ballot for the Spring 2021 Campus Elections is now available for your review.
- April 19, 2021
Forthcoming UC Santa Cruz COVID-19 follow-up survey
We write seeking your participation in an upcoming COVID-19 follow-up survey that is being administered by UC San Diego.
- April 16, 2021
New interim Interior Artwork Installations policy
To support the existing processes surrounding the installation of artworks in common areas, the Interior Artwork Installations policy will be implemented on an interim basis.
- April 15, 2021
Loosening of COVID-19 testing requirements
We are now requiring only one test a week instead of two for students living, working or taking classes on campus.
- April 15, 2021
Ramping up operations in spring and summer
The update below provides guidance on the continued ramp-up of campus operations through summer as we head to fall quarter.
- April 15, 2021
Campus update: COVID testing changes; expanded vaccine eligibility; celebrating commencement with a special Slug crossing
We hope these updates are helpful and allow you to stay on top of what is happening as we move through the rest of this academic year and start eyeing the fall quarter.
- April 14, 2021
Update on Commencement Planning
As more and more Californians receive the COVID-19 vaccination and the state eases restrictions around in-person activities, our campus has been exploring additional opportunities to celebrate our graduates.
- April 14, 2021
Statement on the tragic death of Daunte Wright
We must continue to confront deeply embedded racism and how it continues to manifest itself in our systems and structures including policing policies and practices.
- April 12, 2021
New Emergency Paid Sick Leave (EPSL21) for COVID-19 relief available to all employees in 2021
This communication is to inform you of a recent update on the University of California’s (University) COVID-19 Related Leaves for policy-covered and represented academic and staff employees.
- April 12, 2021
May 6th Spring Forum with Chancellor Larive
The Staff Advisory Board seeks to continue supporting staff by amplifying your voices to campus leadership. We will be partnering with the Chancellor's office to facilitate a venue for you to make your voices heard.
- April 06, 2021
COVID mitigation strategies and COVID vaccine FAQs
Guidance and requirements regarding continued compliance efforts surrounding COVID-19 mitigation through spring quarter 2021.
- April 06, 2021
Town hall on how to protect your information following UC data breach
UCSC Information Security will hold a town hall following the data breach that is affecting the UC community.
- April 05, 2021
Deer fawning season alert
Please be aware that spring is the prime birthing season for a wide variety of campus wildlife, including deer.
- April 05, 2021
Voting now open for Staff Advisory Board positions
It is time to choose your new Staff Advisory Board members! Members serve a three-year term and may run for re-election. This year we have four openings and seven candidates.
- April 05, 2021
Supporting students with the latest Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds
The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA), signed into law in late December, provided our campus with $28.8 million on March 17 to mitigate the financial impact of the pandemic on the university and its students.
- April 02, 2021
Campus follow-up on Accellion cyber attack
UC Office of the President sent an email today (April 2) with information about a cyber security incident and the steps to take to monitor your personal information. Please read it carefully for more information and resources.
- April 01, 2021
Planning for fall and staying connected through the spring
With spring in full bloom, I write with updates on what to expect this quarter for instruction and in campus housing, to make sure you're all aware of our still evolving plans for fall, and to highlight some of the creative ways that Banana Slugs are staying connected while we are still spread geographically far and wide.
- April 01, 2021
Registration open for 2021 Summer Edge
Registration opens today for newly admitted students to start their UC Santa Cruz experience this summer.
- March 31, 2021
Community alert - post-incident advisory
At 2:41 p.m. Tuesday, the UC Santa Cruz Police Department received a request for assistance from the City of Santa Cruz Police Department to block traffic to support its response to a person armed with a firearm in the area of Laurel Drive and California Street in their jurisdiction.
- March 30, 2021
Spring quarter transportation options
Spring has sprung, Slugs, and TAPS is here to help you get where you need to go this quarter.
- March 30, 2021
Opening up offices and lab/studio spaces for research purposes
Effective immediately, we are shifting from a by-approval-only process for the use of offices and labs/studios for research purposes to an open-by-default model for research purposes, with guidelines for how to continue to prioritize health and well-being in these spaces.
- March 30, 2021
Forthcoming survey on UC Santa Cruz public safety and policing
Later this week we will send a survey to all in our campus community to gather perspectives about campus safety and the role of campus police.
- March 24, 2021
Finalists for Dean of Graduate Studies making virtual campus visits
Starting Thursday, April 1, five finalists for the position of Vice Provost and Dean of Graduate Studies will be visiting our campus virtually.
- March 23, 2021
Update on fall quarter instructional planning
We write today to provide an update on our instructional planning for the fall 2021 quarter.
- March 22, 2021
Updated proposal deadline policy
Based on these experiences and in order to ensure a manageable workload for our staff, superior quality of service for our faculty and researchers, and a streamlined process, I am shortening and firming up the deadlines and instituting a simple online approval process for exceptions, which will only be allowed in limited circumstances.
- March 19, 2021
Student Health Services Closed Dates during Spring Break 2021
Student Health Services—Student Health Center (SHC), Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), Student Health Outreach & Promotion (SHOP) and Campus Advocacy Resources & Education (CARE) will be closed for mandatory staff trainings on the following dates/times during Spring Break week.
- March 18, 2021
Regents approve more housing for our students, child care for employees
The UC Board of Regents voted earlier today in support of a vitally important on-campus student-housing and child-care project.
- March 17, 2021
Statement against Anti-Asian racism and violence
This tragedy highlights an escalating pattern of anti-Asian hate crimes that we have seen in our region and country over the past year.
- March 17, 2021
Kaiser Permanente offering free COVID vaccine to members and non-members in qualifying tiers
Kaiser Permanente is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to members and non-members, as long as they are in qualifying tiers, which includes those working in education.
- March 16, 2021
UC reaches open access agreement with Elsevier
After more than two years of negotiations, this morning the University of California announced a transformative open access agreement with Elsevier, the world’s largest academic publisher.
- March 15, 2021
Staff Advisory Board Nomination period is now open
Are you interested in serving our campus and giving back to your fellow staff members? Consider joining the Staff Advisory Board!
- March 15, 2021
Good luck on finals and stay connected through Spring Break
As we near the end of the winter quarter, I am reaching out to wish you all the best with final exams, and to remind you that the Division of Student Affairs and Success (DSAS) continues to provide support throughout your college journey, whether it be in person or remotely.
- March 15, 2021
UC systemwide review of revisions to the University Police Policies and Administrative Procedures (Gold Book)
The University of California Office of the President invites comments on proposed changes to the Universitywide Police Policies and Administrative Procedures, which are applicable to UC Peace Officers.
- March 15, 2021
Systemwide review of revised policy on the classification of gifts and sponsored awards
The University of California Office of the President invites comments on a proposed Presidential Policy on Classification of Gifts and Sponsored Awards.
- March 12, 2021
COVID-19 campus update as Santa Cruz county moves to red tier and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) update guidance for fully vaccinated individuals
I write to provide several updates on campus planning and changes that are unfolding in the COVID-19 pandemic landscape.
- March 12, 2021
One year since our world changed
We would like to mark this anniversary with that gratitude and with hope for a future that looks very different from our past
- March 10, 2021
Community Alert - Seeking assistance with burglaries, thefts
The UC Santa Cruz Police Department is seeking the community’s help in investigating a series of crimes that began March 4, 2021.
- March 09, 2021
Update on COVID-19 vaccination distribution
The COVID-19 vaccination distribution model continues to shift throughout the state as Blue Shield implements the new statewide framework
- March 09, 2021
Second systemwide review of revised policy on UC Native American Cultural Affiliation and Repatriation
The University of California Office of the President invites comments on a proposed Presidential Policy on Native American Cultural Affiliation and Repatriation.
- March 08, 2021
Encouraging Students to Share their Experiences through SETS
The Committee on Teaching (COT) has teamed up with representatives from the Student Union, Online Education, and CITL to encourage students to share their experience in the classroom by filling out the Student Experience of Teaching Surveys (SETS) at the end of each quarter.
- March 08, 2021
Announcing New Undocumented Student Support Initiative
I am pleased to announce the launch of a new initiative, an 18-month campus program to enhance structural supports for undocumented students to thrive on campus and beyond, and to strengthen relationships between undocumented students, staff, and faculty at UC Santa Cruz.
- March 05, 2021
More housing for our students, child-care for employees
Later this month, I will seek reapproval from the Board of Regents for a vitally important campus housing and child-care project. Student Housing West, with more than 3,000 beds, a new complex for students with families, and a child-care facility that will be open to all employees, is the largest stand-alone housing project our campus has ever proposed, and would provide more desperately needed on-campus housing for our students.
- March 03, 2021
Dean of Arts position finalists visiting our campus virtually
I am happy to announce that starting Monday, March 8, five finalists for the Dean of Arts position will be virtually visiting our campus.
- February 26, 2021
Update on campuswide anti-racist efforts and recent reports of racist acts on campus
Over the past few weeks, there have been reported incidents of racist and harmful behavior, particularly the continued defacing of Black Lives Matter posters in Sinsheimer Labs and instances of racist “Zoom bombing” in remote classes and community events.
- February 25, 2021
Detailed update on fall planning
We write to follow up last week’s message with more details on our planning process for fall quarter instruction.
- February 17, 2021
Preliminary update on fall planning
Last month the Office of the President shared a message that all UC campuses planned to return to primarily in-person instruction in the fall and that early decision-making has given us a long planning runway to prepare and incorporate feedback.
- February 05, 2021
COVID-19 information forum planned for Feb. 12
UC Santa Cruz will hold its next COVID-19 information forum from 9:30–11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 12.
- February 03, 2021
Sad news regarding former Chancellor Robert Stevens
It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of former UC Santa Cruz Chancellor Robert B. Stevens, a British born legal scholar who led our campus in the difficult days after 1989’s Loma Prieta earthquake. He died at his home in Oxford, England, on Jan. 30, at the age of 87.
- January 29, 2021
Pruebas de COVID-19 para toda la facultad y el personal
El programa de pruebas de COVID-19 en el campus amplió su capacidad a fin de continuar ofreciendo pruebas de COVID-19 a los empleados (personal y facultad), así Uds. trabajen dentro o fuera del campus principal o en sitios auxiliares.
- January 29, 2021
COVID-19 testing for all faculty and staff
The campus COVID-19 testing program has expanded its capacity so that we can continue to offer COVID-19 tests to employees (staff and faculty), whether you work on or off the main campus or at ancillary locations.
- January 28, 2021
Update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Last week, I shared an update on the COVID-19 vaccine that included information on the updated Interim COVID-19 vaccination policy for employees. As the UC system continues its vaccine roll-out and the state adapts its distribution approach, I provide the following updated information. Additional information is available on the Student Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine webpage.
- January 26, 2021
California lifts Limited Stay at Home Order; Santa Cruz County remains in purple tier
The Limited Stay-at-Home Order announced in December has been lifted. The California Department of Public Health lifted the order Monday, stating that counties will now return to the guidelines and restrictions outlined in the color-coded tier system of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
- January 25, 2021
Upcoming storm, Santa Cruz County evacuations, and support services
A powerful winter storm is expected to hit Santa Cruz County on Tuesday and extend into Thursday, with up to eight inches of rain forecast in some parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains. For that reason, Santa Cruz County and Cal Fire have issued an evacuation order for some local areas due to the risk of flooding and debris flows.
- January 25, 2021
Pathways To Retirement Program Launched
I’m pleased to announce the launch of the Pathways to Retirement program for Senate faculty.
- January 22, 2021
UCSC Zoom Live Transcription
We are excited to share that the option for live transcription is now available through your UCSC Zoom account. The Zoom host can decide to enable this feature for each Zoom session.
- January 22, 2021
Updated COVID-19 vaccine policy for personnel and certain trainees
In follow up to last week’s update, we write to share that the University of California Office of the President (UCOP) has released an UPDATED interim COVID-19 vaccination policy.
- January 19, 2021
Support resources during fires, power outages
Many of us have been anxious today as Cal Fire battles several wildfires in our region. The devastation caused by last summer’s fires remains on our minds. Though the campus is not threatened, we are continuing to monitor the situation and will share more information with our campus community as appropriate.
- January 19, 2021
High-wind advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a High-Wind Warning for the Santa Cruz area until 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The wind advisory is expected to result in the potential for winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40-50 mph
- January 14, 2021
COVID-19 campus case rates and vaccination planning
This message includes some key updates about our current case rate and operating status, our asymptomatic testing program, and our vaccine rollout.
- January 11, 2021
Planning for fall quarter
Earlier today, University of California President Michael Drake announced that all 10 campuses are planning for a return to primarily in-person instruction for fall 2021. This information will be helpful to us all as we begin planning for the coming academic year.
- January 07, 2021
Campus LRDP: A blueprint for our future
Our campus sustains a clear vision for its future, and a vital part of that roadmap is our draft 2021 UC Santa Cruz Long Range Development Plan, released earlier today.
- January 06, 2021
Support in this time of political unrest
I am appalled by the reckless behavior of the rioters in our nation’s capital and the stoking of the flames of racism and mistrust in our democratic processes. This has been an unprecedented time in the civic life of our nation.